Visiting Indian NDC Officials Meet PM Oli And Acting CoAS General Sigdel

Visiting Indian NDC Officials Meet PM Oli And Acting CoAS General Sigdel

Sept. 3, 2024, 7:28 a.m.

A 20-member delegation of trainees, including faculty heads from the Indian National Defence College (NDC), who are on a study visit in Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, PM Oli hailed the academic contributions of the college in the field of defence and emphasised the need for joint efforts for peace and prosperity among South Asian nations.

The Prime Minister said that the occurrence of violence and disputes in a region where prominent personalities like Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi were born is contrary to the culture and civilization of the area.

The meeting was also attended by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, and NDC representatives including Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Ashok Raj Sigdel and the Senior Directing Staff of the Indian National Defence College had a courtesy meeting at the Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information for the Nepali Army Headquarters on Monday, the meeting, which took place at the army headquarters, involved discussions on bilateral interests and mutual concerns.

According to Brigadier General Gaurav KC, Spokesperson for the Nepali Army, during the meeting, the Indian National Defence College students were briefed about the Nepali Army.

DSC_2204 (1).JPG

The visiting delegation, who arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday, has a programme to tour some units of the Nepali Army, and some religious, cultural, and tourist sites in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Lumbini, and Janakpur.

The 20-member delegation, including faculty from the Indian National Defence College and students from various countries (Kazakhstan, the United States, Bhutan, Oman, Australia, Japan, and India) participating in the National Defence Course currently being conducted at the college, arrived in Nepal on September 1 for a five-day study trip.

It is a common practice to organise visits to various countries for students participating in such high-level security and defence training programmes conducted in different nations.

The Nepali Army believes that such study tours facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience on collective interests and help strengthen military relations with the involved countries, as well as contribute to promotion of tourism in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UNRCPD To Hold The National Workshop On SALW Control
Sep 03, 2024
Japan Provide Assistance To the Construction of Community Library and Resource Center in Dhankuta District
Sep 03, 2024
FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal Led Team Meets Chief Secretary Aryal
Sep 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province
Sep 03, 2024
Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2024: Importance And Significance In Nepal
Sep 02, 2024

More on National

UNRCPD To Hold The National Workshop On SALW Control By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Japan Provide Assistance To the Construction of Community Library and Resource Center in Dhankuta District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Helvetas Nepal’s TTDP And TAAN Signed Partnership Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Mohan Mainlay Wins Madan Puraskar And Dr. Yogendra Prasad Yadav Jagadamba-Shree Prizes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Prabal Adhikari appointed as senior energy expert in Ministry Of Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Eknarayan Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal Led Team Meets Chief Secretary Aryal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2024
Putin arrives in Mongolia despite ICC arrest warrant By Agencies Sep 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2024
Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2024: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2024
Nepal Accept Rs. 3.67 Billion Grants To Be Provided By EU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2024
Brazil's Top Court Orders Suspension Of Social Media Platform X By Agencies Sep 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75