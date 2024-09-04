Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain with Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Sept. 4, 2024, 10:26 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

