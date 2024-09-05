Electricity Supply Jn Janakpur Area Will Be Resumed By Friday

Munindra Thakur, director of Madhesh regional office of the authority, said that to regulate the power supply affected due to damaged transformers, they are going to bring electricity from Sursand, India through 33 KV transmission line.

Thakur mentioned that since the Sursand-Jaleshwar line was not running, the tree saplings in the right-of-way of the line have been cut and efforts are being made to start the line by Friday.

Power supply in Janakpur area has been affected due to a problem in the power transformer of Dhalkebar substation in Dhanusha. Out of the two power transformers of 132-33 KV, 63 MVA capacity in Dhalkebar substation, a problem has occurred in one of them since Tuesday evening. About 90 MVA load is being supplied from two transformers and 30 MVA load has been disconnected due to problem in one of them.

Due to this, the power supply of Janakpurdham, Yadukuwa, Dhanushadham, Sakhuwa, Jaleshwar of Mahottari, Gaushala, Bardibas, Bhiman of Sindhuli and other areas which are being supplied from the said substation has been affected.

Vinod Lohani, the head of Dhalkebar Grid Division of the authority, said that they are talking to the manufacturing company to solve the problem in the transformer.

He said, "Due to continuous rain, there is a problem in opening the transformer. If a fault is detected, it can be repaired within a day, otherwise, if another transformer has to be brought and connected, it may take 10 to 15 days."