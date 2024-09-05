Electricity Supply Jn Janakpur Area Will Be Resumed By Friday

Electricty Supply in Janakpur areas affected due to problem in transformer of Dhalkebar substation, efforts are being made to bring power by Friday

Sept. 5, 2024, 6:47 p.m.

Munindra Thakur, director of Madhesh regional office of the authority, said that to regulate the power supply affected due to damaged transformers, they are going to bring electricity from Sursand, India through 33 KV transmission line.

Thakur mentioned that since the Sursand-Jaleshwar line was not running, the tree saplings in the right-of-way of the line have been cut and efforts are being made to start the line by Friday.

Power supply in Janakpur area has been affected due to a problem in the power transformer of Dhalkebar substation in Dhanusha. Out of the two power transformers of 132-33 KV, 63 MVA capacity in Dhalkebar substation, a problem has occurred in one of them since Tuesday evening. About 90 MVA load is being supplied from two transformers and 30 MVA load has been disconnected due to problem in one of them.

Due to this, the power supply of Janakpurdham, Yadukuwa, Dhanushadham, Sakhuwa, Jaleshwar of Mahottari, Gaushala, Bardibas, Bhiman of Sindhuli and other areas which are being supplied from the said substation has been affected.

Vinod Lohani, the head of Dhalkebar Grid Division of the authority, said that they are talking to the manufacturing company to solve the problem in the transformer.

He said, "Due to continuous rain, there is a problem in opening the transformer. If a fault is detected, it can be repaired within a day, otherwise, if another transformer has to be brought and connected, it may take 10 to 15 days."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Will Address Concerns Of IPPAN: Khadka
Sep 05, 2024
inDrive Organizes Merchandise Distribution and Training Sessions for Driver Partners’ and their Children
Sep 05, 2024
Nepal Army Held A Program To Bid Farewell Tof CoAS General Sharma
Sep 05, 2024
Nepal Government Issues Permission To 132 Climbers To Climb Mountains In Autumn
Sep 05, 2024
ILO Reports Key SDGs Facing Slow Progress
Sep 05, 2024

More on Economy

Government Will Address Concerns Of IPPAN: Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
inDrive Organizes Merchandise Distribution and Training Sessions for Driver Partners’ and their Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours ago
FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal Led Team Meets Chief Secretary Aryal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
NIMB Launched‘NIMB Smartloan’ Powered by Foneloan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
669 MW Lower Arun Project To Displace 268 Famies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
MCA-Nepal Signs Contract for 18 km Cross Border Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Army Held A Program To Bid Farewell Tof CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2024
Nepal Government Issues Permission To 132 Climbers To Climb Mountains In Autumn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2024
Chief Secretary Aryal Stres The Need To Make Service Delivary Effective By Agencies Sep 05, 2024
ILO Reports Key SDGs Facing Slow Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2024
Russia And China Express Intention To Strengthen Ties At Eastern Economic Forum By Agencies Sep 05, 2024
Four Killed In School Shooting In US State Of Georgia By Agencies Sep 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75