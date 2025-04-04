Thai Investors Show Willingness For Investment

Businesspersons of Thailand have shown willingness for investment in different areas including tourism, hotel and construction raw materials in Nepal after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's call for the same.

In course of a discussion with PM Oli, Thai entrepreneurs have expressed their interests regarding possibilities, opportunities and collaboration for investment in Nepal.

On the occasion, the businesspersons have enquired about the matters related to legal facilitation for investment and repatriation of profit after investment.

They also enquired about convenience and 'reserve' of foreign currency in Nepal.

During the discussion, a delegation of Nepali industrialists and entrepreneurs urged Thai business community to tap umpteen investment potentials of Nepal

PM's Economic and Development Advisor Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, who also attended the meeting, said that discussions were held on various aspects of investment and PM Oli conveyed to the investors, including Thai industrialists and businessmen, that Nepal was ready to facilitate investment-friendly environment.

Dr Khatiwada said, "Investors related to construction industry, hotel business, food processing and tourism participated in the discussion. They expressed their eagerness to invest in Nepal".

Chairperson of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal, who was also present in the meeting, said that discussions were held in the potential areas of investment in Nepal.

"The Prime Minister called for investors to mobilize their investment in different sectors in Nepal. Most of the investment laws were traditional constraining to investment; all those laws have been amended to create business-enabling environment. The government's commitment to 'insurance' has encouraged Thai businessmen to invest in Nepal. On the occasion, discussions were held regarding production of 10,000 MW of electricity as per the agreement with India.

Also discussion was the agenda of high potential of tourism business promotion in Nepal.



