Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

April 4, 2025, 8:04 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu and Pokhara and partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali Lumbini, Koshi, and Madhesh Province. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of Bamai and Gandaki Provinces.

There will be partly cloudy all over Nepal.

U.S. Embassy’s Creator’s Mela 2025 Expands To Itahari And Pokhara, Empowering Nepal’s Digital Creators
Apr 04, 2025
Thai Investors Show Willingness For Investment
Apr 04, 2025
South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment
Apr 04, 2025
PM Oli Meets Myanmar Prime Minister Hlaing
Apr 03, 2025
Prime Minister Oli and Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya hold meeting
Apr 03, 2025

