South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment

April 4, 2025, 8:11 a.m.

South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment after his short-lived martial law declaration last year. Yoon has been removed from office and an election will be held within 60 days.

The court reviewed the case after National Assembly lawmakers voted to impeach Yoon for his brief imposition of martial law in December. He has been suspended from presidential duties since the impeachment.

The court currently has eight justices on its bench. Yoon will be immediately removed from office if at least six of them support the impeachment. A presidential election will take place within 60 days.

Yoon will resume his duties if fewer than six justices support the impeachment.

Yoon's legal team says he will not appear before the court to hear the ruling. He is expected to stay in his presidential residence in Seoul when the judicial decision is handed down.

