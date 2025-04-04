Musk may leave administration in a few months: President Trump

Musk may leave administration in a few months: President Trump

April 4, 2025, 8:19 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, will likely leave his administration in a few months.

Trump told a reporter on Thursday that Musk is great, but he added that the department head also has a number of companies to run.

There has been a lot of public interest in Musk's future since reports began circulating in the media that he may leave the government within a few weeks.

Agencies

