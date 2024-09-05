Nepal Government Issues Permission To 132 Climbers To Climb Mountains In Autumn

Sept. 5, 2024, 8:37 a.m.

In this year's fall (autumn season), climbers have begun to take permission to climb various mountains, including Manaslu Himal.

According to the Department of Tourism, 132 people including 34 women and 38 men from 12 climbing groups have taken climbing permits for this season.

According to the statistics of the mountain climbing branch of the department, 120 people from 10 climbing groups including 32 women and 88 men have taken permission to climb Manaslu Himal.

Climbers from 31 countries including Nepal have taken permission to climb the three mountains. The 8,163 meter high Manaslu mountain, known as the Killer Mountain, has recently become the most popular choice for climbers.

This time too, the highest number of permits have been taken for climbing the Manaslu mountain.

Since autumn is the suitable season for climbing Manaslu mountain, a considerable number of climbers come to climb it every year at this time.

Manaslu Himal is the eighth highest mountain in the world and the seventh highest mountain in Nepal. On May 9, 1956, Japanese citizen Tosio Imanisi and Nepali Galgen Norbu Sherpa successfully climbed Manaslu.

Two days after that, on May 11, there is a record that Japanese Norbu Higeta and Kiichiro Kato climbed Manaslu. On May 18, 1956, Swiss nationals Anse Rage and Ritz Luchisinger climbed Manaslu.

Similarly, the department has mentioned that seven people from one group of climbers and five people from one group of climbers for Annapurna 4th have taken permission to climb Putha Ice Chuli.

For this season, Rs 13 million royalty for mountain climbing have been deposited in the government account.

