Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will take part in their first televised debate next week in Philadelphia. Ahead of the event, they touted the economic policies they would enact if elected president in November.

Trump visited the Economic Club of New York on Thursday to unveil plans for a task force to reduce wasteful spending. He said, "I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms."

Trump said he got the idea from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who he said would lead the group.

At a rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Harris proposed tax incentives for small businesses of up to 50,000 dollars.

Harris said: "The thing I love about you is that you're not only leaders in business. You are civic leaders. You are community leaders. You are mentors."

Public opinion surveys suggest that the presidential race is close. An average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics has Harris taking a modest lead. It suggests she is tied with Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where the debate will take place.

The debate will be hosted by ABC News. Nominees will have two minutes to answer questions and make rebuttals. To avoid interruptions, only one microphone at a time will be turned on.