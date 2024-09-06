Paralympic Medalist Palesha Honored

President Ram Chandra Paudel honoured the Nepali team including Taekwondo player Palesha Govardan who won a historic bronze medal in the recent Paris Para Olympics.

President Paudel and First Lady Sabita Paudel honoured bronze medalist Palesha and her team by garlanding them amidst a programme organized at the President's Office, Shitalniwas on Wednesday.

Palesha and her coach Kabiraj Negi Lama were honoured and felicitated on the occasion.

Extending best wishes to the Palesha, President Paudel viewed her performance had earned a reputation in Nepal. She would excel further to secure a gold medal, he hoped.

The function was also attended by the Minister for Youths and Sports, Teju Lal Chaudhari, Palesha's parents, and officials of the sports association.

In the Paralympics held in Paris, Palesha defeated her Serbian competitor in the 57-women category of taekwondo K-44, thereby clinching the bronze medal.

It is a historic moment for the Nepali sports sector, as Palesha becomes the first ever to win an Olympic bronze medal in the Paralympics.