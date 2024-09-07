Germany is going to help Nepal worth 7.55 billion (51 million Euros)

Sept. 7, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

Bilateral talks between the Government of Nepal and the German Government regarding development assistance were concluded on Friday (September 6). With the completion of bilateral talks in Berlin, Germany has pledged to help.

It has been agreed to provide 51 million euros in financial and technical assistance for the next two years.

The aid money will be spent on making access to quality health sector infrastructure and health services accessible to everyone in Nepal, developing and promoting green and renewable energy, institutional strengthening of various government agencies, and mobilization in areas such as economic and social development.

During the talks, the Nepali side requested to continue and strengthen the support received from the German government as the role of the development partner is important to achieve the sustainable development goal of Nepal within the year 2030 and to continue the development campaign of Nepal after being upgraded from a least developed country to a developing country. It is mentioned in the statement released by the Ministry of Finance that the German government is committed to cooperate in the development efforts of Nepal in the future.

During this time, there was also a discussion about future cooperation on various issues including climate change, gender equality, environmental sustainability, poverty reduction. Dhaniram Sharma, joint secretary of the Ministry of Finance, led the talks on behalf of the Nepalese delegation.

