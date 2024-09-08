Secretary Marasini has been Transferred to the National Planning Commission

Secretary Marasini has been Transferred to the National Planning Commission

Sept. 8, 2024, 9:15 a.m.

Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini has been transferred by the government to serve as the Secretary of the National Planning Commission. Previously, he was moved from the Ministry of Finance to the Vice President’s office last month.

Secretary Marasini brings a wealth of experience from various ministries, including the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Supply Ministry of Finance and other, and has a deep understanding of the development sectors within Nepal.

