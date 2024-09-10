Typhoon Yagi kills 82 people in Vietnam, Philippines, China

Typhoon Yagi kills 82 people in Vietnam, Philippines, China

Sept. 10, 2024, 8:11 a.m.

At least 82 people have been confirmed dead in Vietnam, the Philippines and China as a powerful typhoon wreaked havoc in the region.

Typhoon Yagi triggered landslides and floods in the region. According to media reports from the three countries, 58 people were confirmed dead in Vietnam, 20 in the Philippines and four in China.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the typhoon turned into a tropical depression on Sunday. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center at one point categorized Yagi as a super typhoon, the most powerful on its scale.

In northern Vietnam, a bridge over a river collapsed on Monday, probably taking drivers and cyclists down with it. Officials say 38 people went missing.

Weather authorities in Vietnam continue to warn of landslides and swollen rivers.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

220 kV Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line: Close To Complete
Sep 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Light To Moderate Rain Is Likkly In Sudur Paschim,Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Sep 10, 2024
President Paudel Conferring Badge Of Honor On Newly Appointed COAS Sigdel
Sep 09, 2024
Germany Provides 51 Million Euro To Nepal Under The Bilateral Cooperation
Sep 09, 2024
Deepak Raj Joshi Appointed New CEO Of Nepal Tourism Board
Sep 09, 2024

More on International

Israel Continues Gaza Strikes Amid Ceasefire Deal Uncertainty By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Israeli Attacks Continue In Gaza 11 Month After Hamas Terror Attack By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Trump Hush Money Sentencing Postponed Until After Election By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Russia And China Express Intention To Strengthen Ties At Eastern Economic Forum By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Faces Enormous Challenge, BRI At The Crossroads Of Geopolitics By Sharachchandra Bhandary Sep 10, 2024
220 kV Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line: Close To Complete By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2024
Government Deide To File Review Petition To Vacate Riverbank verdict By Agencies Sep 10, 2024
Japan To Recommend Ex-FX Chief For ADB President By Agencies Sep 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Light To Moderate Rain Is Likkly In Sudur Paschim,Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2024
President Paudel Conferring Badge Of Honor On Newly Appointed COAS Sigdel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75