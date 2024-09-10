Typhoon Yagi kills 82 people in Vietnam, Philippines, China

At least 82 people have been confirmed dead in Vietnam, the Philippines and China as a powerful typhoon wreaked havoc in the region.

Typhoon Yagi triggered landslides and floods in the region. According to media reports from the three countries, 58 people were confirmed dead in Vietnam, 20 in the Philippines and four in China.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the typhoon turned into a tropical depression on Sunday. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center at one point categorized Yagi as a super typhoon, the most powerful on its scale.

In northern Vietnam, a bridge over a river collapsed on Monday, probably taking drivers and cyclists down with it. Officials say 38 people went missing.

Weather authorities in Vietnam continue to warn of landslides and swollen rivers.