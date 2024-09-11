CoAS General Sigdel Addressed Army Officers

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Genera Ashok Raj Sigdel has addressed Nepal Army’s officers at Nepal Army headquarter.

During his first address, CoAS General Sigdel informed about his priorities and future course of action as well as giving instructions to the general staff.

At the beginning of his address, he paid heartfelt tributes to all the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and wished for the speedy recovery of all those injured during military service.

He said that Nepal, Nepalese Army, which has a glorious history, plays role in accordance with the Constitution of

CoAS General Sigdel expressed his sincere gratitude to all the well-wishers including the President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Government of Nepal.

“Since there is an organization above all, to act for the benefit of the organization as a whole rather than to make everyone happy, not to be afraid to work with the right intention, but if someone is found to have done actions of a nature that undermines the institutional brotherhood and mutual trust and undermines the organization for the sake of personal ambition, frustration and cheap popularity, it is forgiven.”

In the construction of Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhesdrutmarg and other road corridors, any kind of delay, ignorance, irregularity etc. activities will be unacceptable.

The work carried out from the welfare fund of the Nepali Army will be made more effective on the basis of the suggestions received without forming a working group.

Military diplomacy will be made more effective to support the country's foreign policy that puts national interest security at the center.

He highlighted seven (7) goals by prioritizing important areas such as national security, organizational strengthening and management, development of operational capabilities, effectiveness of military information systems, timely training and education systems, sustainability and expansion of services.

“Keeping in view the loss of property caused by disasters in Nepal, the disaster management capacity of the Nepali Army will be expanded and the level of preparedness will be increased.”

“Responsibilities given by the Constitution of Nepal - Protecting the independence, sovereignty, geographical integrity, sovereignty and national unity of Nepal is the main task of the Nepali Army.”

Similarly, at the end of the speech, CoAS General Sigdel expressed his gratitude to the friendly countries, the missions of friendly countries in Nepal, the armies of the friendly countries and the military colleagues in Nepal who support and help the Nepalese army. We would also like to inform you that the main points of his speech have been attached herewith.