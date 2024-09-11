KOICA Supports USD 8 Million For Inclusive Rural Development In Bardiya District (IRDP)

KOICA Supports USD 8 Million For Inclusive Rural Development In Bardiya District (IRDP)

Sept. 11, 2024, 10:39 a.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) for the “Inclusive Rural Development Project in Bardiya District (IRDP)” in Nepal on 10th September, 2024 at MoFAGA.

The RoD was signed by Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA and Kali Prasad Parajuli, Joint Secretary of the MoFAGA.The Korean Government through KOICA has allocated USD 8 million for the project. The implementing agencies for the project area will be 8 Municipalities of Bradiya District on behalf of Government of Nepal.

The main objective of this project is to enhance the capacity of communities in Bardiya district for agricultural production, upgrade the value chain through integration of value additions by establishing market linkages and scaling up ecotourism initiatives, fostering sustainable and resilient livelihoods and the local economy. The project shall be implemented in a very unique manner. Locally Initiated Projects (LIPs) will be formulated based on the absolute need of local communities, then the communities will be capacitated to implement the projects.

RoD Signing.jpg

In the program, MoFAGA Joint Secretary Kali Prasad Parajuli expressed the importance of enhancing the agricultural productivity to uplift communities at large especially in rural areas. He further extended his gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea for the partnership which will enhance the friendly relationship between the two countries. He further assured the full cooperation from the GoN for the successful implementation of this project.

During the event, Kong expressed that this project will be an opportunities to bring Korean knowledge and technology in rural development of Nepal. He recalled the successful implementation of similar project in Nawalprasi and he assured that the project in Bardiya will achieve more as there will be a chance to review on lessons learned from Nawalparasi. From 2016-2022 Inclusive Rural Development Project in Nawalparasi (IRDN) project was successfully implemented by KOICA from which the need of such project in other parts of Nepal is felt which resulted in the implementation of the 2nd phase of agriculture and rural development projects from KOICA.

RoD Signing2.jpg

The ceremony also commemorated the 50 years of diplomatic ties between Nepal and Korea. The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, agriculture, education(technical), vocational training, rural development and IT since 1991. By 2023, total amount of KOICA's support surpassed Two hundred million US Dollars. This comprehensive assistance encompasses 45 Country Partnership Projects, 114 Civil Society Organization (CSO) Projects, Capacity Enhancement Programs that have benefitted 2,211 participants and the World Friends Korea (WFK) program, which has dispatched 3,236 volunteers and specialists to Nepal. Nepal's designation as a Core Partnership Country by the Government of the Republic of Korea for 15 consecutive years highlights the strong bilateral relationship and commitment to Nepal's development goals.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CoAS General Sigdel Addressed Army Officers
Sep 11, 2024
CoAS General Sigdel Honours Former Army Personnel
Sep 11, 2024
North Korea's Kim Reaffirms Stance On Increasing Nuclear Weapons
Sep 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces
Sep 11, 2024
Buddha Air Offers Attractive Discount For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited
Sep 10, 2024

More on National

OLI’S INDIA POLICY: Nationalist Rhetoric, Anti-Nepal Outcomes By Keshab Poudel 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
CoAS General Sigdel Addressed Army Officers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Government Deide To File Review Petition To Vacate Riverbank verdict By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
President Paudel Conferring Badge Of Honor On Newly Appointed COAS Sigdel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Germany Provides 51 Million Euro To Nepal Under The Bilateral Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
PM Modi Will Accept EPG Report Soon: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Trump-Harris Presidential Debate Clashes On Abortion, Immigration, Economy By Agencies Sep 11, 2024
CoAS General Sigdel Honours Former Army Personnel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2024
North Korea's Kim Reaffirms Stance On Increasing Nuclear Weapons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2024
Glorious Eastern Nepal By Abhishekh Adhikari Sep 10, 2024
Buddha Air Offers Attractive Discount For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75