Sampada Ghimire Crowned Miss Universe Nepal 2024

The prestigious title of Miss Universe Nepal 2024 has been claimed by Sampada Ghimire in the grand finale held at Godavari Convention Center on Wednesday. Amidst much anticipation and celebration, the newly crowned Sampada Ghimire donned the stunning 'Star of the Universe' crown, signifying her as Nepal’s next representative on the global stage at the Miss Universe.

The grand finale, hosted by the internationally acclaimed Louis Portelles and Nepal’s very own sensation Malvika Subba, was a spectacle of beauty, grace, and cultural pride. Sampada Ghimire stood out among the highly competitive 22 finalists, each representing a unique story and background, ranging from medical professionals and individuals with hearing disabilities.

As the new Miss Universe Nepal 2024, Sampada now embarks on her mission to represent Nepal at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, at Mexico in November, carrying the hopes and dreams of the nation with her.

Apart from her, winners were also selected for various sub-titles at the event. Karren Eva Murey won Hilton Miss Elegance, Smriti Singh won TVS Miss Smart, Samriddhi KC won WOW Miss Free and Fearless, Shreeyanka Thapa won Global IME Miss Eco Friendly, Karren Eva Murey won D’Cosmo Miss Most Beautiful Skin. Similarly, Smriti Singh won X- age Miss Miss Photogenic, Asmi Dhakal won Miss Multimedia, and finally, Renata kattel won the Miss Friendly Award.

The event, organized by Global Glamor Venture, showcased a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, featuring international trainers Alexander Gonzalez and Louis Portelles, who trained the contestants for both local and international platforms.

The event was choreographed by National Choreographer Dikpal Karki, and the panel of judges included Vidushi Rana, Gaurav Goel, Ishani Shrestha, Sophiya Bhujel, Captain Rameshwar Thapa, Dina Upadhyay, and Samiksha Sharda Sanghai.