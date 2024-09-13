KOICA Nepal Photo Exhibition, Cultural Event

KOICA Nepal Photo Exhibition, Cultural Event

Sept. 13, 2024, 8:32 a.m.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Nepal Office organised a two-day Photo Exhibition and Cultural Event on September 11 and 12 at the KOICA ICT Centre, Institute of Engineering (IOE) Pulchowk Campus.

According to a press release, KOICA informed that the event was held to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal, which began in 1974.

The two-day event featured engaging activities and exhibitions, focusing on KOICA’s development cooperation in Nepal, under the theme of prosperity, happiness and humanity.

The exhibition also hinted at some of the cultural aspects of Korea like food, traditional games, calligraphy and K-pop.

Tae Young Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, said that the cooperation programmes would further strengthen the close ties between Korea and Nepal, elevating the bilateral relationship to new heights.

Similarly, a K-Culture booth was set up, allowing visitors to experience authentic Korean culture through activities such as calligraphy, traditional Korean clothing (Hanbok), and traditional Korean games. One special highlight of the event was a K-POP performance by the winner of the 2024 K-POP World Festival.

Another important highlight of the event was the announcement of Winners of the KOICA Photo Contest. KOICA Nepal Office announced a photo contest with the theme “Prosperity, Happiness, and Humanity in Nepal,” focusing on development cooperation on July 22nd, 2024.

Out of many entries, three outstanding photos were awarded in the event. Ashok Tiwari, the counterpart of KOICA Volunteer (KOV) from Bhalam Basic School, Kaski, won the Grand Prize. Jin Hee Lee, Project Manager of Dorun Nepal, a Korean NGO, secured the Silver Prize while Sarita Shrestha from the Korea Nepal Friendship Municipality Hospital was awarded the Bronze Prize.

In the two-day events around 400 public (Government officials, KOICA Partner organizations, and the general public) visited and witnessed the photo exhibition, read the press release.

