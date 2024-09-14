Nepal Government Approved IFAD’s Concessional Loan For 'Resilient High Value Agricultural Program'

Sept. 14, 2024, 10:22 a.m.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Prithvisubba Gurung informed that the cabinet meeting approved concessional loan assistance worth about Rs. 9.45 billion from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for 'Resilient High Value Agricultural Program' and approved the Ministry of Finance to sign the financial agreement.

Similarly, the government has formed a negotiating team to obtain grants and concessional loan assistance for the implementation of the South Asian Subregional Economic Cooperation Power Transmission Project.

The cabinet meeting held on 12 September formed a negotiation team under the leadership of the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance to negotiate with the bank for the grant and subsidized loan assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

