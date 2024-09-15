Two Books By Sudhir Sharma Released

Two books by journalist and writer Sudhir Sharma have been released. The two books titled 'Monk Trade and Rebellion: Nepal's Vote-China Relations and India' and 'Himalapariko Huri: Changed Nepal-China Relations after the Republic' were released on Sunday.

Sharma's two books were released during a program in Kathmandu. The book has written about Nepal's relationship with China and Tibet.

Speaking at the book release program, CPN (UML) General Secretary Shankar Pokharel said that Sharma's book presents the fact that Nepal has had relations with China since ancient times.

He said, "The popular belief that Nepal's foreign relations are dependent on India is not true. It has been confirmed with facts that since ancient times there has been a relationship with the north in terms of culture, trade, tradition, religion, etc.

Pokharel also commented on Sharma's other book 'Himalpariko Huri: Changed Nepal-China Relations after the Republic'. He said that 'Huri' could not come to Nepal from the other side of the Himalayas. He said, "He named a book Himalpariko Huri. In our socio-cultural and other matters, the time has not come to accept that the wind has blown from the north. Is there a cold wind blowing?"

Expert on Nepal-China Affairs, Dr. Leela Nyaichai, General Secretary of Nepali Congress, Gagan Thapa, Vice President of Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RASWPA). Swarnim Wagle delivered a speech.

These two books by Sharma have been published by Kitab Publishers. "Monk Business and Rebellion: Nepal's Voice-China Relations and India" is priced at Rs 899. The price of "Huri of Himalpari: Changed Nepal-China relations after the Republic" remains at Rs 699.