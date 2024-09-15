Two Books By Sudhir Sharma Released

Two Books By Sudhir Sharma Released

Sept. 15, 2024, 5:44 p.m.

Two books by journalist and writer Sudhir Sharma have been released. The two books titled 'Monk Trade and Rebellion: Nepal's Vote-China Relations and India' and 'Himalapariko Huri: Changed Nepal-China Relations after the Republic' were released on Sunday.

Sudhir Book.jpg

Sharma's two books were released during a program in Kathmandu. The book has written about Nepal's relationship with China and Tibet.

Speaking at the book release program, CPN (UML) General Secretary Shankar Pokharel said that Sharma's book presents the fact that Nepal has had relations with China since ancient times.

He said, "The popular belief that Nepal's foreign relations are dependent on India is not true. It has been confirmed with facts that since ancient times there has been a relationship with the north in terms of culture, trade, tradition, religion, etc.

Pokharel also commented on Sharma's other book 'Himalpariko Huri: Changed Nepal-China Relations after the Republic'. He said that 'Huri' could not come to Nepal from the other side of the Himalayas. He said, "He named a book Himalpariko Huri. In our socio-cultural and other matters, the time has not come to accept that the wind has blown from the north. Is there a cold wind blowing?"

Expert on Nepal-China Affairs, Dr. Leela Nyaichai, General Secretary of Nepali Congress, Gagan Thapa, Vice President of Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RASWPA). Swarnim Wagle delivered a speech.

These two books by Sharma have been published by Kitab Publishers. "Monk Business and Rebellion: Nepal's Voice-China Relations and India" is priced at Rs 899. The price of "Huri of Himalpari: Changed Nepal-China relations after the Republic" remains at Rs 699.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-Korea Infra Biz Night 2024 Held In Kathmandu
Sep 15, 2024
French Ambassador Virginie Corteval Presented Her Letter Of Credence To President Paudel
Sep 15, 2024
I Am Eager To Experience The Natural Beauty And Culture Of Nepal: Australian Ambassador Ms Leann Johnston
Sep 15, 2024
4.6 Richter Scale Tremor In Taplejung
Sep 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
Sep 15, 2024

More on National

French Ambassador Virginie Corteval Presented Her Letter Of Credence To President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 33 minutes ago
COAS GENERAL ASHOK RAJ SIGDEL: ChiefOf Nepal Army By A Correspondent 13 hours, 39 minutes ago
I Am Eager To Experience The Natural Beauty And Culture Of Nepal: Australian Ambassador Ms Leann Johnston By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
Izumi Tateno’s Piano Concert: Musical Excellence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
KOICA Opens Door for Mugu people to get easy health access at Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal Government Approved IFAD’s Concessional Loan For 'Resilient High Value Agricultural Program' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Prime Minister at the United Nations And "Summit of the Future By Shanker Man Singh Sep 15, 2024
Nepal-Korea Infra Biz Night 2024 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2024
UPPER TAMAKOSHI: People's Choice By A Correspondent Sep 15, 2024
4.6 Richter Scale Tremor In Taplejung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2024
Myanmar Floods, Mudslides Killed An Estimated 120 People By Agencies Sep 15, 2024
UK: Iran-provided Ballistic Missiles Enhance Russia's Precision Strike Ability By Agencies Sep 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75