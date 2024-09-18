Nepal-Canada Foreign Minister-level Talks Are Taking Place Today

Bilateral talks are being held between Nepal and Canada on Wednesday. A delegation led by Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly is about to be held.

According to the Nepali Embassy in Ottawa, Foreign Minister Dr. Rana is scheduled to attend a meeting with officials of the Canada-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group and a welcome ceremony organized by the embassy on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Minister Dr. Rana, who arrived in Canada on Tuesday to attend the meeting at the friendly invitation of Canada's Foreign Minister Jolly, was welcomed at the Montreal International Airport by the Ambassador of Nepal to Canada, Bharatraj Paudyal, staff of the Nepali Embassy, as well as courtesy officers of the Canadian government.