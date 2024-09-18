Nepal-Canada Foreign Minister-level Talks Are Taking Place Today

Nepal-Canada Foreign Minister-level Talks Are Taking Place Today

Sept. 18, 2024, 4:31 p.m.

Bilateral talks are being held between Nepal and Canada on Wednesday. A delegation led by Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly is about to be held.

According to the Nepali Embassy in Ottawa, Foreign Minister Dr. Rana is scheduled to attend a meeting with officials of the Canada-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group and a welcome ceremony organized by the embassy on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Minister Dr. Rana, who arrived in Canada on Tuesday to attend the meeting at the friendly invitation of Canada's Foreign Minister Jolly, was welcomed at the Montreal International Airport by the Ambassador of Nepal to Canada, Bharatraj Paudyal, staff of the Nepali Embassy, as well as courtesy officers of the Canadian government.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

96 Israelis Tourists Including 12 With Disabilities Arrived In Nepal
Sep 18, 2024
Sora Shradha or Pitru Paksha 2024: Rituals And Significance
Sep 18, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government Nods To 40MW Hydropower Import From Nepal
Sep 18, 2024
Prime Minister Oli To Raise Climate Change Issues United Nations General Assembly
Sep 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Sudur Paschim Karnali And Hilly Areas Of Other Provinces
Sep 18, 2024

More on National

Prime Minister Oli To Raise Climate Change Issues United Nations General Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 18 minutes ago
French Embassy Honors Nepal’s First Paralympic Medalist Palesha Goverdhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
SAARC’s Third Technical Meeting of Senior Official of Education Convened in Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
FAO Launches New Science And Innovation Network To Transform Agrifood Systems In Asia-Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
HICDP-School Building of Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
EK NARYAN ARYAL: Chief of Civil Service By A Correspondent 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Recession of Democracy By Shobhakar Budhathoki Sep 18, 2024
The Role of Libraries in Advancing Nepal's SDG 2030 Agenda By Pushparaj Subedi Sep 18, 2024
96 Israelis Tourists Including 12 With Disabilities Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024
Development Aid: The Colonization Of Progress And The Struggle For True Local Empowerment By Bimal Khatiwada Sep 18, 2024
Sora Shradha or Pitru Paksha 2024: Rituals And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government Nods To 40MW Hydropower Import From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75