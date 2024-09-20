Ambassador of India Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sigdel

Ambassador of India Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sigdel

Sept. 20, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Ashokraj Sigdel at Nepal Army Headwater.

During the meeting, the discussed mutual interests and bilateral relations between the two countries. The Nepali Army believes that this kind of meeting will help to make the relationship between the two countries more harmonious and strong.

