Nepalese Army Team Leaves For China For Joint Exercise

Nepalese Army Team Leaves For China For Joint Exercise

Sept. 20, 2024, 5:27 p.m.

The Nepali Army team has left for China today to participate in the ongoing exercise Sagarmatha Friendship between the Nepali Army and the People's Liberation Army of the People's Liberation Army of China.

Accordingly, The exercise will be conducted in Chongqing, China from Ashwin 05th to Ashwin 15th (accordingly 21 Sep - 01 Oct 2024), knowledge will be shared on disaster management, United Nations peacekeeping missions, counter-terrorism, etc.

This is the fourth edition of the exercise that started in 2074. The exercise, which is being conducted alternately every year in Nepal and China, is about to be postponed for a few years after the epidemic of Covid-19.

The Nepali Army has been participating in bilateral and multilateral exercises and various types of professional competitions with the armies of different countries with the aim of enhancing capacity in disaster management, humanitarian assistance, United Nations peacekeeping missions, etc.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-US Joint Military Exercise Concluded
Sep 20, 2024
10 Percent Discount At Big Mart For Global IME Bank Debit And Credit Card Holders
Sep 20, 2024
FNCCI’s Activism Has Awakened Hope In The Economy: President Dhakal
Sep 20, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Tokyo Hosted A Reception On Nepal’s National Day
Sep 20, 2024
Ambassador of India Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sigdel
Sep 20, 2024

More on National

Nepal-US Joint Military Exercise Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 minutes ago
Nepali Embassy In Tokyo Hosted A Reception On Nepal’s National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Ambassador of India Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sigdel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
2024 KOICA- KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
Promulgation Of Constitution of Nepal 2015 A Pivotal Moment: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche Building Universal Peace Sanctuary In Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

10 Percent Discount At Big Mart For Global IME Bank Debit And Credit Card Holders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2024
FNCCI’s Activism Has Awakened Hope In The Economy: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2024
Let's Modernize And Brand Palpali Dhaka: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Opens New Branch In Ghurmi, Udaipur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2024
Trump, Harris Bash Each Other Over Immigration At Rallies By Agencies Sep 20, 2024
Hezbollah Leader Vows To Retaliate By Agencies Sep 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75