Nepalese Army Team Leaves For China For Joint Exercise

The Nepali Army team has left for China today to participate in the ongoing exercise Sagarmatha Friendship between the Nepali Army and the People's Liberation Army of the People's Liberation Army of China.

Accordingly, The exercise will be conducted in Chongqing, China from Ashwin 05th to Ashwin 15th (accordingly 21 Sep - 01 Oct 2024), knowledge will be shared on disaster management, United Nations peacekeeping missions, counter-terrorism, etc.

This is the fourth edition of the exercise that started in 2074. The exercise, which is being conducted alternately every year in Nepal and China, is about to be postponed for a few years after the epidemic of Covid-19.

The Nepali Army has been participating in bilateral and multilateral exercises and various types of professional competitions with the armies of different countries with the aim of enhancing capacity in disaster management, humanitarian assistance, United Nations peacekeeping missions, etc.