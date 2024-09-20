Promulgation Of Constitution of Nepal 2015 A Pivotal Moment: FM Dr. Rana

Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba called the promulgation of the Constitution of Nepal in 2015 a pivotal moment in Nepal’s history that represented the culmination of decades of struggle and sacrifice of the Nepali people to write a democratic constitution by an inclusive and representative constituent assembly.

She said that the Constitution embodies the collective aspiration of multi-ethnic, multi-lingual and multi-cultural nation to build a just, inclusive and democratic society. Foreign Minister Dr. Rana further stated that the empowering effect of the Constitution can now be seen in greater participation and representation of women and other section of Nepali society in the public life. She highlighted the 33 percent of the seats in the federal parliament and provincialassemblies and almost 41 percent of the seats in the local level are represented by women.

Addressing the Constitution Day and National Day program in Ottawa, foreign Minister Dr. Deuba also highlighted the background of Canada Nepal cooperation and invited to utilize the foundation already built for greater engagements to promote investment in Nepali hydro-energy sector between the two governments and business sector.

Member of Parliament of Canada and Chair of Canada-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group Sonia Sidhu extended best wishes to Nepal and Nepali people on the occasion of the National Day.

The program began with playing of the national anthems of Nepal and Canada followed by the remarks by Ambassador of Nepal Bharat Raj Paudyal. Welcoming the distinguished guests, including the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Ambassador Paudyal highlighted the salient features of the Constitution of Nepal 2015. The Ambassador also highlighted the cordial and friendly state of Nepal-Canada bilateral relations and expressed the hope that it will continue to grow and prosper in the future as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 60th year of diplomatic relations next year.

Also present on the occasion were the Senators, Members of Parliament, Ambassadors and High Commissioners, senior officials of the Government of Canada, representatives from the Provincial Governments, university professors, businessmen, representatives from business and financial institutions, media, and members of Nepali diaspora community in Canada.

Nepal’s cultural and tourism promotional videos, and other promotional items were also displayed at the venue which were keenly observed by the guests attending the event.

On the occasion of the Constitution Day and National Day of Nepal, the Embassy of Nepal in Canada, hosted a receptionin Ottawa. The event was graced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Rana.

Chief Guest of the event, Parliamentary Secretary of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Robert Oliphant conveyed the best wishes to the Government and people of Nepal on the National Day saying that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries will continue to flourish in the coming days.

He complimented Nepal for the progress made in democratic transition, peace, and women’s empowerment and expressed his confidence that the two countries would continue to work together for enhancing cooperation in mutually beneficial areas of trade, tourism, and investment.

Delivering her remarks on the occasion, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal