VP Yadav Visited Salak Dairy Farm In Sundarijal Run By A Shalom Club Member

Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav visited Salaka Dairy Farm in Sundarijal on Friday.
Run by Ang Phurba Sherpa, a Shalom Club member, the farm has 160 cows and produced 20 liters of milk per cow per day.
“We salute Ang Phurba Sherpa for running a modern dairy farm and increasing productivity of the rural sector of in Nepal,” writes Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Godder.
Ambassador Godder believes in slogan Agriculture is not a hobby, Agriculture is a business. Agriculture is a profession. Agriculture is a way of life.
VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75