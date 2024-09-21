VP Yadav Visited Salak Dairy Farm In Sundarijal Run By A Shalom Club Member

VP Yadav Visited Salak Dairy Farm In Sundarijal

Sept. 21, 2024, 11:34 a.m.

Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav visited Salaka Dairy Farm in Sundarijal on Friday.

Run by Ang Phurba Sherpa, a Shalom Club member, the farm has 160 cows and produced 20 liters of milk per cow per day.

VP Yadav Visited.jpg

“We salute Ang Phurba Sherpa for running a modern dairy farm and increasing productivity of the rural sector of in Nepal,” writes Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Godder.

Ambassador Godder believes in slogan Agriculture is not a hobby, Agriculture is a business. Agriculture is a profession. Agriculture is a way of life.

