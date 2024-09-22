Countries That Emit Carbon Must Pay Compensation: Prime Minister Oli

Countries That Emit Carbon Must Pay Compensation: Prime Minister Oli

Sept. 22, 2024, 8:49 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that Nepal has a clear belief that countries that emit carbon must compensate countries that do not emit carbon.

Arriving in New York in the United States while leading the Nepali delegation to participate in the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations, Prime Minister Oli said this during his address as the keynote speaker at the program of Parliamentarians for Fossil Fuel Free organized on Saturday afternoon local time.

Prime Minister Oli mentioned that Nepal has helped prevent the effects of climate change by making zero contribution to carbon emissions, and emphasized that since Nepal's Everest and mountains have started melting due to the carbon emissions of developed countries, compensation should be given to the affected communities.

Prime Minister Oli emphasized that the developed countries of the world established according to the Paris Agreement should increase their financial investment for climate adaptation for the future and said, "Our future is beautiful, because we are investing for the future."

