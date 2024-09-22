PM Oli Meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

Prime Minister Oli, who is in New York to participate in the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations, and Secretary General of the United Nations Guterres met at the United Nations Building on Saturday evening according to local time.

Prime Minister Oli has said that the meeting with UN Secretary General Guterres was fruitful. He mentioned on social media that important issues including transitional justice and climate justice were discussed.

He said that he is ready to strengthen the partnership between the two leaders for a better future.