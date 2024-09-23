French Ambassador Corteval Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sigdel

French Ambassador to Nepal Virginie Corteval paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army (CoAS) General Ashokraj Sigdel at Nepal Army Headquarter.

Likewise, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nepal Abdulla Saeed Mubarak Jarwan Al Shamsi paid a courtesy on CoAS General Sigdel.

In the meetings held in the office of the CoAS, matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed.

The Nepali Army believes that this kind of meeting will help in making the relations between Nepal more harmonious and stronger.