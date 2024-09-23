French Ambassador Corteval Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sigdel

French Ambassador Corteval Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sigdel

Sept. 23, 2024, 5:56 p.m.

French Ambassador to Nepal Virginie Corteval paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army (CoAS) General Ashokraj Sigdel at Nepal Army Headquarter.

Likewise, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nepal Abdulla Saeed Mubarak Jarwan Al Shamsi paid a courtesy on CoAS General Sigdel.

In the meetings held in the office of the CoAS, matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed.

The Nepali Army believes that this kind of meeting will help in making the relations between Nepal more harmonious and stronger.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Dhakal's address at the Asian Trade Promotion Forum
Sep 23, 2024
EU-funded SUPER II To Build The Resilience Of Over 500,000 People In 3 Provinces
Sep 23, 2024
MIDDLE BHOTEKOSHI: Final Stage
Sep 23, 2024
Meeting Between The Two Prime Minister Was Positive, PM Modi Will Visit Nepal Soon: Foreign Minister Dr.Rana
Sep 23, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generaly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Mainly Fair In The Rest
Sep 23, 2024

More on National

EU-funded SUPER II To Build The Resilience Of Over 500,000 People In 3 Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Meeting Between The Two Prime Minister Was Positive, PM Modi Will Visit Nepal Soon: Foreign Minister Dr.Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
Countries That Emit Carbon Must Pay Compensation: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
PM Oli Meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
PM Oli Arrived In New York To Attend UNGA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Nepalese Women Have Made Many Achievements Since Promulgation Of New Constitution: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

President Dhakal's address at the Asian Trade Promotion Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2024
MIDDLE BHOTEKOSHI: Final Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2024
Kishida calls for concrete actions to reform UN Security Council By Agencies Sep 23, 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Area Near Northern Israeli City Of Haifa By Agencies Sep 23, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generaly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Mainly Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2024
Sri Lanak’s Presidential Election Concluded, Results Is Likely By End Of The Week By Agencies Sep 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75