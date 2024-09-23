Meeting Between The Two Prime Minister Was Positive, PM Modi Will Visit Nepal Soon: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

A bilateral meeting was held between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is in New York of the United States of America, and the Prime Minister of neighboring India, Narendra Modi.

Both the PM are leading the Nepalese delegation to participate in the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

They met with foreign ministers and other officials of both countries at Tote New York Palace Hotel.

Giving a brief response after the meeting, Prime Minister Oli told the media that the meeting was positive. Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba, who participated in the meeting, informed that the meeting was cordial and Indian Prime Minister Modi will visit Nepal soon.

The meeting between the two Prime Ministers was attended by Foreign Minister Rana from Nepal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seva Lamsal, Representative of the Mission (Ambassador) Lok Bahadur Thapa and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bikram Mishri and others participated in the meeting.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met in New York. A meeting was held here today between Prime Minister Oli, who is in New York of the United States of America, and Prime Minister Modi of neighboring India, leading the Nepalese delegation to participate in the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Various issues of mutual interest and bilateral interest of Nepal-India were discussed in the meeting. Foreign Ministers of both countries and members of the delegation participated in the meeting.

This meeting between Prime Minister Oli and Prime Minister Modi has been taken positively by both sides. Which is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Oli expressed gratitude for India's support and said that the relationship between Nepal and India is historic and it needs to be further strengthened.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has also promised to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Indian Prime Minister Modi said through Twitter that he wants to speed up India-Nepal relations in the meeting and that the talks will focus on issues like energy, technology and trade.

He writes, "I had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. India-Nepal friendship is very strong and we want to accelerate our relationship further. Our talks focused on issues like energy, technology and trade.