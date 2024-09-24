Foreign Minister Dr. Rana, Indonesian Counterpart Sign Bilateral Deals

On the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and her Indonesian counterpart Retno L.P. Marsudi, signed two key agreements - the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism and the Visa Exemption Agreement for diplomatic and official/service passport holders.

The agreements aim to further strengthen bilateral ties, and enhance cooperation between the two countries, informed the Secretariat of FM Dr. Deuba in a statement on Monday.

The meeting between Dr. Deuba and Marsudi discussed a range of issues, including mutual bilateral interests between the two countries, as well as the expansion of future relations, development partnership, and cooperation to reduce the impact of climate change. Likewise, the leaders also discussed the mutual cooperation and investment between the two countries in tourism promotion. Foreign Minister Dr. Rana expressed the hope that the newly signed agreements would play an important role in further expanding the mutual relations between the two countries.

She held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from various countries, including from Indonesia, Burundi and Finland, in New York on Sunday during her participation on the sidelines of the UNGA. Minister Dr. Rana had a talk with her Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro. The two ministers discussed issues, including mutual relations and bilateral interests as well as potential future cooperation between the two countries, read the statement.

“The discussions between the two ministers also touched on identifying ways for cooperation to tackle the impacts of climate change, which the two landlocked countries are struggling with,” it said.

Likewise, Dr. Rana held talks with Finland’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Ville Tavio where the two leaders acknowledged over 50 years of strong and friendly relations and cooperation between Nepal and Finland. On the occasion, FM Dr. Rana appreciated Finland’s continued support in Nepal’s economic and social sectors. They also discussed mutual interests, future cooperation and potential partnership areas.