We Are Eagerly Waiting To See Bipin Joshi's Safe Release: FM Dr. Rana

Sept. 24, 2024, 3:43 p.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana drew the attention of the world community for the release of Bipin Joshi

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba, who is currently in New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, has requested the world community to cooperate for the safe release of Nepali youth Bipin Joshi.

Addressing the ministerial meeting of the Organization of Non-Aligned Nations in New York on Monday, Minister Dr. Rana drew the attention of the world community for Joshi's release.

She said that Nepal is anxiously waiting to welcome Bipin Joshi and requested the help of the world community for this.

Last October, 10 Nepalis were killed in a terrorist attack by the Hamas group in Israel. After that attack, Joshi was kidnapped by Hamas. Several other people were also killed in the violent attack.

Minister Dr. Rana said in the meeting that the Nepal government has been demanding the safe release of Joshi while condemning the attack.

She said that war, rebellion and acts of violence are still happening in many parts of the world under different names and pretexts, so the world has to take a collective initiative to end the murderous violence and establish peace.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

