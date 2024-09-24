Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy In The Country With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy In The Country With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 24, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA-KAAN Supported Benighat Basic Hospital Worth NPR 1,764,085.50
Sep 24, 2024
Global IME Bank Men's And Women's Team Winners Of Interbank Futsal 2081
Sep 24, 2024
PM Oli Addressed LDC Group Summit
Sep 24, 2024
Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase Limited Signs IPO Agreement with NMB Capital
Sep 24, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana, Indonesian Counterpart Sign Bilateral Deals
Sep 24, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generaly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Mainly Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places of Karnali and Sudur Pashchim And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy And Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Liht To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas and Train is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Sudur Paschim Karnali And Hilly Areas Of Other Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

A Comprehensive Look At Disaster Risk Reduction In Nepal: Progress, Challenges, And Future Directions By Bimal Khatiwada Sep 24, 2024
KOICA-KAAN Supported Benighat Basic Hospital Worth NPR 1,764,085.50 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2024
Global IME Bank Men's And Women's Team Winners Of Interbank Futsal 2081 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2024
PM Oli Addressed LDC Group Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2024
PM Oli Calls Nepali Youths Living Abroad To Return Home By Agencies Sep 24, 2024
Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase Limited Signs IPO Agreement with NMB Capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75