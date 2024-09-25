Bhairahawa, Pokhara Int'l Airports Will Be Operational Soon: Minister Pandey

Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Pandey, announced that the government is making every effort to bring Pokhara and Bhairahawa International Airports into operation soon.

Minister Pandey, who arrived in Pokhara on Tuesday to attend the meeting of Tourism Ministers from the seven provinces, set to commence on Wednesday, made these remarks while addressing a programme organised by the Gandaki Provincial Committee of the Nepali Congress.

“The government is working diligently to bring the Pokhara and Bhairahawa International Airports into operation soon,” he added.

He said, “Since the government has passed the action plan for the airport’s operation and decided to offer discounts to passengers

and airline companies, international flights will be operational soon.”

He mentioned that the government is also engaged in frequent discussions with the governments of India and China, and airline companies have expressed their willingness to operate flights.

He emphasized that in the current situation, where the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has labelled Nepali skies as unsafe, there is a need to improve the quality of flights and demonstrate that Nepal is a safe destination.

Minister Pandey stated that the tourism sector must be enhanced for the economic development of the country, emphasizing that the airport will play a significant role in this endeavor.

He underscored the necessity of making tourism a primary source of employment and creating an environment that encourages young people to remain in the country.

Minister Pandey, who is also the joint general secretary of the Nepali Congress, emphasized that the current coalition government of Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, should collaborate in all areas to assist the country.