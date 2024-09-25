Bhairahawa, Pokhara Int'l Airports Will Be Operational Soon: Minister Pandey

Bhairahawa, Pokhara Int'l Airports Will Be Operational Soon: Minister Pandey

Sept. 25, 2024, 6:38 a.m.

Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Pandey, announced that the government is making every effort to bring Pokhara and Bhairahawa International Airports into operation soon.

Minister Pandey, who arrived in Pokhara on Tuesday to attend the meeting of Tourism Ministers from the seven provinces, set to commence on Wednesday, made these remarks while addressing a programme organised by the Gandaki Provincial Committee of the Nepali Congress.

“The government is working diligently to bring the Pokhara and Bhairahawa International Airports into operation soon,” he added.

He said, “Since the government has passed the action plan for the airport’s operation and decided to offer discounts to passengers

and airline companies, international flights will be operational soon.”

He mentioned that the government is also engaged in frequent discussions with the governments of India and China, and airline companies have expressed their willingness to operate flights.

He emphasized that in the current situation, where the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has labelled Nepali skies as unsafe, there is a need to improve the quality of flights and demonstrate that Nepal is a safe destination.

Minister Pandey stated that the tourism sector must be enhanced for the economic development of the country, emphasizing that the airport will play a significant role in this endeavor.

He underscored the necessity of making tourism a primary source of employment and creating an environment that encourages young people to remain in the country.

Minister Pandey, who is also the joint general secretary of the Nepali Congress, emphasized that the current coalition government of Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, should collaborate in all areas to assist the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy And Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces
Sep 25, 2024
We Are Eagerly Waiting To See Bipin Joshi's Safe Release: FM Dr. Rana
Sep 24, 2024
KOICA-KAAN Supported Benighat Basic Hospital Worth NPR 1,764,085.50
Sep 24, 2024
Global IME Bank Men's And Women's Team Winners Of Interbank Futsal 2081
Sep 24, 2024
PM Oli Addressed LDC Group Summit
Sep 24, 2024

More on National

JAPANESE ENVOY KIKUTA YUTAKA: Charismatic Diplomat By Keshab Poudel 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
We Are Eagerly Waiting To See Bipin Joshi's Safe Release: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 8 minutes ago
KOICA-KAAN Supported Benighat Basic Hospital Worth NPR 1,764,085.50 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Global IME Bank Men's And Women's Team Winners Of Interbank Futsal 2081 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
PM Oli Addressed LDC Group Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
PM Oli Calls Nepali Youths Living Abroad To Return Home By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Evaluating Disaster & Climate Risk Reduction in the Pacific:Key Impacts, Challenges, and Future Pathways By Dr. Dhruba Gautam and Kiye Mwakawago Sep 25, 2024
Nepal’s Economy Is Showing Early Sings Of Recovery: IMF By Agencies Sep 25, 2024
World Leaders Gather For United Nations General Assembly By Agencies Sep 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy And Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2024
A Comprehensive Look At Disaster Risk Reduction In Nepal: Progress, Challenges, And Future Directions By Bimal Khatiwada Sep 24, 2024
Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase Limited Signs IPO Agreement with NMB Capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75