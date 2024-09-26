Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy Throughout The Country. Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of The All Provinces

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the all provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of the tonight.