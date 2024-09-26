Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy Throughout The Country. Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of The All Provinces

Sept. 26, 2024, 10:26 a.m.

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the all provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of the tonight.

Nepal's Economy To Grow By 4.9 Percent: ADB
Sep 25, 2024
FM Dr. Rana Met South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul
Sep 25, 2024
Bhairahawa, Pokhara Int'l Airports Will Be Operational Soon: Minister Pandey
Sep 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy And Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces
Sep 25, 2024
We Are Eagerly Waiting To See Bipin Joshi's Safe Release: FM Dr. Rana
Sep 24, 2024

