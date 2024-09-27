Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy Throughout The Country. Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely To Continue At Many Places of Koshi , Madesh , Bagmati , Gandaki And Lumbini Provincs

Sept. 27, 2024, 11:13 a.m.

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to continue at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a some places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to continue at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.

