Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country. Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Province

Sept. 29, 2024, 10:29 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

All-Party Meeting To Discuss Disaster Situation Of The Country
Sep 29, 2024
100 People Dead, 67 Missing In Floods And Landslides
Sep 29, 2024
K-Culture Immersive Digital Gallery Exhibition Held In Kathmandu
Sep 29, 2024
Israeli NGO ‘Heroes For Life’ Volunteers In Kathmandu Valley Schools
Sep 29, 2024
First Choose France Tour Nepal 2024
Sep 27, 2024

