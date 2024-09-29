Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country. Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Province

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.
Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province tonight.
