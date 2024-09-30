Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country Light To Moderate Rain with Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province tonight.