Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country Light To Moderate Rain with Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places

Sept. 30, 2024, 10:27 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province tonight.

Disaster Update: 192 Dead, 30 Missing
Sep 30, 2024
All-Party Meeting Decides To Work In Collaboration To Ensure Services To Disaster-Hit People
Sep 30, 2024
All-Party Meeting To Discuss Disaster Situation Of The Country
Sep 29, 2024
100 People Dead, 67 Missing In Floods And Landslides
Sep 29, 2024
K-Culture Immersive Digital Gallery Exhibition Held In Kathmandu
Sep 29, 2024

