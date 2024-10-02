Israeli Trekkers, Including 34 Differently-Abled People, Successfully Completed Annapurna Circuit Trek

A group of 94 Israeli trekkers, including 34 physically challenged individuals, successfully completed an inspiring trek around the Annapurna Peak. The team comprised of 12 trekkers, assisted by wheelchair, 22 physically challenged explorers and remaining supporting staff trekkers, embarked on the journey on 18 September and triumphantly concluded the trek on 26 September. The group flew into Humde local Airport and began the trek from there. During the journey, the trekkers spent 2 nights in Manang to acclimatize and enjoy the local culture and cuisine. They successfully crossed theThorungLa pass, which stands at 5,416 meters.

Ambassador Hanan Goder along with Mr. Laxman Gautam from Nepal Tourism Board welcomed the trekkers upon their arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Through this audacious activity, the delegation hopes to inspire and send out a message of inclusiveness, determination and teamwork. The delegation also intends to raise awareness about the capabilities of differently-abled people and remind about the incredible opportunities that emerge when people come together to support one