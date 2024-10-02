Israeli Trekkers, Including 34 Differently-Abled People, Successfully Completed Annapurna Circuit Trek

Oct. 2, 2024, 10:13 a.m.

A group of 94 Israeli trekkers, including 34 physically challenged individuals, successfully completed an inspiring trek around the Annapurna Peak. The team comprised of 12 trekkers, assisted by wheelchair, 22 physically challenged explorers and remaining supporting staff trekkers, embarked on the journey on 18 September and triumphantly concluded the trek on 26 September. The group flew into Humde local Airport and began the trek from there. During the journey, the trekkers spent 2 nights in Manang to acclimatize and enjoy the local culture and cuisine. They successfully crossed theThorungLa pass, which stands at 5,416 meters.

Ambassador Hanan Goder along with Mr. Laxman Gautam from Nepal Tourism Board welcomed the trekkers upon their arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Through this audacious activity, the delegation hopes to inspire and send out a message of inclusiveness, determination and teamwork. The delegation also intends to raise awareness about the capabilities of differently-abled people and remind about the incredible opportunities that emerge when people come together to support one

1100 MW Electricity Thrown Out Of Systems Due To Recent Disaster
Oct 02, 2024
Private Screening Of Have You Seen My Gods? — A ‘Work In Progress’ Documentary On Nepal’s Stolen Statues And Repatriation Efforts- Sponsored By NIMB, Daya Foundation And The Nepal Art Council.
Oct 02, 2024
228 Die In recent Natural Disaster: Home Ministry
Oct 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Coudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country
Oct 02, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Empowers Employees with Transformative Training Program
Oct 02, 2024

