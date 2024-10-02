Kishan Lal Dugar Honored With 'Jain Samaj Ratna' Award

Oct. 2, 2024, 10:17 a.m.

Kishan Lal Dugar, Chairman of the KL Dugar Group and a philanthropist, was honored with the 'Jain Samaj Ratna' award by Bharat Jain Mahamandal on 22 September 2024 in Mumbai, India. The award was presented by the Hon'ble Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Om Birla. Dugar is the first and only Nepali personality to receive this prestigious honor. The event was graced by the presence of the Hon'ble Speaker, Chief Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud, and other distinguished figures from various fields.
The 'Jain Samaj Ratna' award is bestowed upon individuals who have dedicated their lives to the upliftment of society, particularly in the realm of social service within the Jain community.
Founded in 1899, Bharat Jain Mahamandal aims to unite the Jain community for the purpose of serving society.

