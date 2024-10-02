Private Screening Of Have You Seen My Gods? — A ‘Work In Progress’ Documentary On Nepal’s Stolen Statues And Repatriation Efforts- Sponsored By NIMB, Daya Foundation And The Nepal Art Council.

Join us for a private screening of the thought-provoking documentary Have You Seen My Gods?, directed by Amitabh Joshi, on October 2nd, 2024, at 8 PM at QFX Chhaya Center. This exclusive event aims to gather insights and feedback from both experts and the public prior to the film's official broadcast in the United States, with the goal of raising awareness about Nepal’s ongoing repatriation initiatives. At the heart of the film is the poignant story of the 1984 theft of the Lakshmi-Narayana statue and its eventual return to its original temple in Patan in 2021. The narrative is further enriched by the filmmaker’s personal connection, as he reflects on his ailing grandmother's belief that her illness was linked to the stolen statues. The bittersweet timing of her passing, coinciding with the statue's return, adds a profound layer of emotional resonance to the film.

As a work in progress, this documentary features insights from esteemed journalists Kanak Mani Dixit and Alisha Sijapati, along with the dedicated efforts of artists and activists such as Lain Singh Bangdel, Jurgen Schick, and Joy Davis. Together, they chronicle decades of struggle to reclaim Nepal's cultural heritage, igniting a crucial dialogue on whether these sacred objects should remain in museums or be returned to their rightful cultural contexts. Following the screening, a Q&A session with the filmmaker will be moderated by Neeva M. Pradhan, a founding member of the Daya Foundation, author, and philanthropist. This event is graciously sponsored by the Daya Foundation, Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB), and the Nepal Art Council.

Have You Seen My Gods? is produced by Vacant Light, a production company co-founded by Amitabh Joshi and Erik Spink. The filmmakers have received acclaim from prestigious institutions, including the Academy of Motion Pictures, The Ford Foundation, and the Center for Public Broadcast. We look forward to your participation in this significant event that seeks to illuminate the importance of cultural heritage and the efforts to reclaim it.