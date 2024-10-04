MoFA And US State Department Signed MoU For Establishment Of BCM

MoFA And US State Department Signed MoU For Establishment Of BCM

Oct. 4, 2024, 7:14 p.m.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Nepal and the Department of State of the United States of America on the establishment of a Bilateral
Consultation Mechanism on September 30, 2024 at the Department of State.

The agreement was signed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba from Nepali side, and by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass from the US side. Following the signing of the MOU, FM Rana and Under Secretary Bass exchanged views on matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

With the signing of this MOU, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Department of the US will hold periodic consultations alternately in Kathmandu and Washington, D.C. to discuss the overall gamut of Nepal-US relations. Foreign Minister Rana left Washington, D.C. in the evening of September 30th for Doha where she will lead Nepali delegation to the Summit of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), before finally heading back to Kathmandu. Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and Charge’ d’Affaires Kumar Raj Kharel were also present on the occasion of the MoU signing.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Sub-Group On Customs Cooperation Meeting Concluded
Oct 04, 2024
Anju Shrestha Takes the Helm as CEO of Himalayan Everest Insurance
Oct 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Oct 04, 2024
Have You Seen My God, the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Screened
Oct 03, 2024
German Unity Day and the 66th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany Celebrated In Kathmandu
Oct 03, 2024

More on National

SAARC Sub-Group On Customs Cooperation Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
NEPAL-CANADA Bilateral Meeting By A Correspondent 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
Have You Seen My God, the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Screened By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
German Unity Day and the 66th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Israeli Trekkers, Including 34 Differently-Abled People, Successfully Completed Annapurna Circuit Trek By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Agreement On Nepal-US Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba vows to earn public understanding and empathy By Agencies Oct 04, 2024
Nepal-Bangladesh-India Tripartite Agreement Is A Significant Milestone In Our Journey Towards Power Trading By Kul Man Ghising Oct 04, 2024
Climate talks: Nepal's Path To Survival And Resilience By Bhanu Parajuli Oct 04, 2024
Anju Shrestha Takes the Helm as CEO of Himalayan Everest Insurance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2024
DASHAIN FESTIVAL : Festival of Unity By A Correspondent Oct 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75