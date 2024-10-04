MoFA And US State Department Signed MoU For Establishment Of BCM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Nepal and the Department of State of the United States of America on the establishment of a Bilateral

Consultation Mechanism on September 30, 2024 at the Department of State.

The agreement was signed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba from Nepali side, and by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass from the US side. Following the signing of the MOU, FM Rana and Under Secretary Bass exchanged views on matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

With the signing of this MOU, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Department of the US will hold periodic consultations alternately in Kathmandu and Washington, D.C. to discuss the overall gamut of Nepal-US relations. Foreign Minister Rana left Washington, D.C. in the evening of September 30th for Doha where she will lead Nepali delegation to the Summit of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), before finally heading back to Kathmandu. Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and Charge’ d’Affaires Kumar Raj Kharel were also present on the occasion of the MoU signing.