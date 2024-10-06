FM Dr. Rana Directed Nepalese Missions In Cairo, Pakistan And Israel To Give High Priority To Safety Of Nepali Citizens

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba took information about the current situation of Nepalis in Israel and Lebanon and the latest developments in these countries through a virtual meeting with the heads of the Nepalese missions in Egypt, Pakistan and Israel.

The heads of the mission have been instructed to be in constant contact with the Nepalese who are in Lebanon and Israel, to facilitate the necessary for their safety and to coordinate and facilitate the return and rescue of the Nepalese who are in Lebanon if necessary.

She directed to given high priority to the security of Nepalis in Lebanon and has instructed to coordinate with the relevant government and other agencies and to take necessary actions regarding the possibility of rescuing Nepalis from nearby countries if there is a security challenge and the Nepalis cannot stay in Lebanon.

In that virtual meeting, the Nepali Ambassador to Egypt Mr. Shushil Kumar Lamsal said that about 1,200 Nepalese are staying in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and in the north of Lebanon, where there is no war, and the Honorary Consul General of Nepal is in regular contact with them

, It was informed that no Nepali has requested to return to their country so far, some Nepalis are coming to Nepal through regular commercial flights, and Nepalis are safe even though there is some fear.

Mr. Tapas Adhikari, the Nepalese ambassador to Pakistan, informed about the situation of Nepalis in Iran.

Also, Nepali Acting Ambassador in Israel Mr. Kumar Bahadur Shrestha said that after the recent missile attack from Iran, there was some panic in Nepali people but all Nepali people are safe.

And it was informed that the embassy is in contact with the Nepalese and providing the necessary information and facilitating them.

At that time, Foreign Secretary Seva Lamsal along with the joint secretaries of the ministry and the staff of the relevant division were present.