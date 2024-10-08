Melamchi Water Distribution Started Again In The Valley

Oct. 8, 2024, 7:48 p.m.

Melamchi water distribution has been started again in Kathmandu Valley from today.

Water supply minister Pradeep Yadav on Tuesday diverted water from Melamchi water treatment plant in Sundarijal to Kathmandu valley.

With the opening of water to Melamchi from the water treatment plant in Sundarijal, the distribution has started from various distribution branches of Upatalya Water Supply Limited (KUKL).

After the discussion with the locals, Minister Yadav said that the water will be distributed by the time of the next rainy season and the demands of the locals will be addressed after Dasain.

Due to the damage caused to the Melamchi water source with the rains, the water diversion was stopped

