Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Madesh , Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Oct. 8, 2024, 10:16 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.

