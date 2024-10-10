India Provides Relief Materials To Nepal

India supplied 1st consignment of 10 prefabricated bridges to for restoration of road connectivity that was disrupted due to recent floods and landslides.
According to Embassy of India Kathmandu, bridges consignments more than NPR 38 corers are being provided as grant to assist Nepal Government for their reconstruction efforts.
Amid a function, Indian officials handed over the consignments to Nepali official in Birgunj.
VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75