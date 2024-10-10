Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

With monsoon activities hovering over Nepal and low pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and Madhya Pradesh of India, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.