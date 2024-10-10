Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

Oct. 10, 2024, 7:16 p.m.

With monsoon activities hovering over Nepal and low pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and Madhya Pradesh of India, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli and Energy Minister Khadka ‘s Move Against MD Ghising Will Likely To Adversely Affect The Efforts To Restore Electricity Supply
Oct 10, 2024
India Provides Relief Materials To Nepal
Oct 10, 2024
Phulpati Celebrations Observed In Tundikhel On Seventh Day of Dashain
Oct 10, 2024
NEA Export Worth 7.5 Billion Rupees Electricity To India In Two Months
Oct 09, 2024
World Bank Approves $150 Million to Strengthen Nepal’s Disaster Response and Resilience
Oct 09, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Madesh , Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Partly Cloudy In the Hilly Regions With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi, Madesh , Bagmati , Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Light Rainfall In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli and Energy Minister Khadka ‘s Move Against MD Ghising Will Likely To Adversely Affect The Efforts To Restore Electricity Supply By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2024
India Provides Relief Materials To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2024
Phulpati Celebrations Observed In Tundikhel On Seventh Day of Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2024
Japan and South Korea Agree To Keep Up Close Cooperation By Agencies Oct 10, 2024
NEA Export Worth 7.5 Billion Rupees Electricity To India In Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2024
World Bank Approves $150 Million to Strengthen Nepal’s Disaster Response and Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75