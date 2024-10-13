Weather Forecast: Light Rain In Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki And Partly Cloudy In The Rest Of The Country

Oct. 13, 2024, 7:39 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province hilly region of and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country tomorrow.

