Nepal Condemns Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

Oct. 15, 2024, 8:07 p.m.

Joining hands with 34 other countries contributing peacekeepers in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Nepal demanded investigation into the attack by Israel.

"We consider UNIFIL's role as particularly crucial in light of the escalating situation in the region. We therefore strongly condemn recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers. Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated," read a joint statement issued by the 34 countries.

"As the countries contributors to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, we reaffirm our full support for UNIFIL's mission and activities, whose principal aim is to bring stabilization and lasting peace in South Lebanon as well as in the Middle East, in line with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," the government said in the statement which has been co-signed by 34 countries including Republic of Armenia, Republic of Austria, Republic of Bangladesh, Republic of Fiji, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Sri Lanka, United Kingdom of Great Britain among others.

The 34 UNIFIL nations concluded that UNIFIL's role as particularly crucial in light of the escalating situation in the region. They therefore strongly condemned recent attacks on UNIFIL's peacekeepers, seeking the safety of UN peacekeepers at all times so that they can continue to implement the UNIFIL's mandate and continue their work of mediation and support for peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region.

