National Assembly Chair Dahal Held Bilateral Meetings With Parliamentary Delegation In Geneva

National Assembly Chair Dahal Held Bilateral Meetings With Parliamentary Delegation In Geneva

Oct. 16, 2024, 9:57 p.m.

03 1015.jpeg

Narayan Prasad Dahal, Chairperson of the National Assembly of Nepal and the leader of Nepali delegation held bilateral meetings with the President of the National Council of Switzerland, and the Leaders of parliamentary delegations from India, China, Thailand, and the Philippineson the sidelines of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva today.

Chairperson Dahal held a bilateral meeting with Eric Nussbaumer, President of the National Council of Swiss Confederation. The two leaders expressed commitment to enhancing inter-parliamentary exchanges and cooperation in areas of climate change, mountain conservation and disaster risk reduction, strengthening federalism, and the Swiss development cooperation in Nepal including in the peace process.

Later in the evening, Chairman Dahal held a bilateral meeting with the leader of the Indian delegation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Discussions focused on promotingcooperation in the bilateral, regional and multilateral fronts to strengthen democratic institutions.

02 1015.jpeg

Earlier chairperson Dahal held a bilateral meeting with the leader of the Chinese delegation Tian Xuejun. The two sides discussed about the need for parliamentary exchanges and cooperation to address the common challenges such as climate change, inequality and digital divide while contributing to promoting peace and stability.

During the bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Mongkol Surasajita, President of the Senate of Thailand, Chairperson Dahal emphasized the historical and cultural ties between Nepal and Thailand deep rooted in the ideals of Buddhism. The two leaders discussed aboutenhancin g parliamentary exchanges and cooperation to promoting peace, democracy and development.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal in Geneva, the Chairperson of the National Assembly of Nepal also held a bilateral meeting with Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Speaker of the House of Representative of the Republic of the Philippines and discussed about promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation to promote peace, democracy and development in the world.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PROYEL Supported Cash Transfer To Flood Affected Families Of Barahathawa Municipality
Oct 16, 2024
Inflation Drops To 3.85% From 8.19% Last Year
Oct 16, 2024
237,000 Plus People Travel By Air During Dashain
Oct 16, 2024
Kojagrat Poornima 2024: Dashain Concluded
Oct 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rain Fall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions
Oct 16, 2024

More on News

237,000 Plus People Travel By Air During Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 10 minutes ago
Three Economist Received Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
PM Modi, President Murmu extend greetings on Vijayadasami By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago
Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
President Paudel Attended Indra Jatra Festival By Agencies 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Government Will Recover Dues Of Electricity Consumption Under The Dedicated Feeder: Energy Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

PROYEL Supported Cash Transfer To Flood Affected Families Of Barahathawa Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024
Inflation Drops To 3.85% From 8.19% Last Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024
Kojagrat Poornima 2024: Dashain Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024
Pakistan Hosts Major Forum Led By China, Russia By Agencies Oct 16, 2024
Russia Forms Unit Of 3,000 North Korean Troops: Ukrainian Media By Agencies Oct 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rain Fall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75