National Assembly Chair Dahal Held Bilateral Meetings With Parliamentary Delegation In Geneva

Narayan Prasad Dahal, Chairperson of the National Assembly of Nepal and the leader of Nepali delegation held bilateral meetings with the President of the National Council of Switzerland, and the Leaders of parliamentary delegations from India, China, Thailand, and the Philippineson the sidelines of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva today.

Chairperson Dahal held a bilateral meeting with Eric Nussbaumer, President of the National Council of Swiss Confederation. The two leaders expressed commitment to enhancing inter-parliamentary exchanges and cooperation in areas of climate change, mountain conservation and disaster risk reduction, strengthening federalism, and the Swiss development cooperation in Nepal including in the peace process.

Later in the evening, Chairman Dahal held a bilateral meeting with the leader of the Indian delegation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Discussions focused on promotingcooperation in the bilateral, regional and multilateral fronts to strengthen democratic institutions.

Earlier chairperson Dahal held a bilateral meeting with the leader of the Chinese delegation Tian Xuejun. The two sides discussed about the need for parliamentary exchanges and cooperation to address the common challenges such as climate change, inequality and digital divide while contributing to promoting peace and stability.

During the bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Mongkol Surasajita, President of the Senate of Thailand, Chairperson Dahal emphasized the historical and cultural ties between Nepal and Thailand deep rooted in the ideals of Buddhism. The two leaders discussed aboutenhancin g parliamentary exchanges and cooperation to promoting peace, democracy and development.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal in Geneva, the Chairperson of the National Assembly of Nepal also held a bilateral meeting with Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Speaker of the House of Representative of the Republic of the Philippines and discussed about promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation to promote peace, democracy and development in the world.