PROYEL Supported Cash Transfer To Flood Affected Families Of Barahathawa Municipality

Promotion of Youth Engagement in Local Governance ( PROYEL) project has delivered cash assistance to 67 flood-affected households out of 94 identified by the Barahathwa Municipality.

The cash assistance was provided with the support of the European Union, Work Plan Nepal (Third Party) and co-applicant Sahayogi Samaj Nepal (SSN).

In close collaboration with the municipality, SSN, and NIMB Bank, this cash transfer was conducted under the leadership of Mayor Kalpana Kumari Katuwal, Deputy Mayor Ram Babu Yadav, and local ward chairs. Youth Panel, Youth Sounding Board (YSB) members, and municipal police provided vital support to ensure the food security.

Mayor Katuwal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the European Union, Helvetas Nepal and PROYEL team for their unwavering support, specifically acknowledging this cash assistance during such challenging times.

She emphasized the positive impact it has made on the lives of those affected, many of whom belong to vulnerable groups.

Helvetas Nepal and PROYEL team extends sincere gratitude to Work Plan Nepal for their hard work and coordination to make this cash transfer successful.

“The remaining households will be supported immediately,” said Aagya Pokharel, Helvetas Nepal’s PROYEL’s Project coordinator. “This initiative, aimed at supporting communities severely impacted by recent torrential rains and floods, is part of Helvetas Nepal’s ongoing commitment to stand in solidarity with the flood survivors. “



