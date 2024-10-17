Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbinini And Karnali

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country tomorrow.